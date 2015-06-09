Colin Hay
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Barenaked Ladies and Violent Femmes Will Share a BMO Harris Pavilion Show
Summerfest doesn't start until June 24 this year, but the grounds will host a big concert before then: Barenaked Ladies will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, June 13 with openers Violent Femmes and Colin Hay, the band announced today. The.. more
Feb 10, 2015 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A familiar face from the early days of MTV, Colin Hay affably fronted the Australian pop band Men at Work, scoring a handful of lighthearted Police-inspired hits like “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now.” Since that band's more
May 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stephen McCauley
An urbane, Boston gay couple’s relationship is challenged in Stephen McCauley’s comic novel Insignificant Others . Office worker Richard finds himself having an affair with a married co-worker who hides his sexuality from his more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
All Starr Band
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr brings the current version of his long-running All Starr Band to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show. The “starrs” this time around include Edgar Winter, Gary Wright, Billy Squier and Colin Hay (of M... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee