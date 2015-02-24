Colin Plant
Kiings Round Up Milwaukee Talent on ‘WWYDF’
An array of artists from Milwaukee's music scene lent their voices to Kiings' debut full-length album, WWYDF.
Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Hear Two Tracks from Milwaukee's New Electro-Soul Fusion Project NONOYEAHOKAY
The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit..
Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
Stream Kiings' Autumnal Latest Track, "Starting To Think (They Might Be On To Something)"
The trickle of new songs from Kiings continues. In advance of their debut album, which still doesn't have a release date, the Milwaukee electronic duo has released a new track, "Starting To Think (They Might Be On To Something)," an effervescent o..
Sep 29, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc...
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
From Uranus They Come
I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So listen, it's been an alarming couple three days for me, what the fock.To wit: Last Sunday, I took an early afternoon ride on the No. 30 downtown to the Grandly Store-Clos
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake