Randy Rainbow at PrideFest
The Trump administration has inspired comedy and creative resistance, including the work of Randy Rainbow. more
May 23, 2017 3:13 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
Jackie Kashian’s Homecoming
It’s a long road from South Milwaukee to Conan O’Brien and Comedy Central, but Jackie Kashian kept in touch with the town where she grew up. This Saturday marks a special homecoming. Kashian is the headlining attraction at an institution un... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Hannibal Buress is Doing Alright For Himself
Hannibal Buress discusses timely comedy, failed auditions, his leading-man ambitions and more. more
Sep 15, 2015 6:17 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Kyle Dunnigan brings his absurdist comedy style to Milwaukee.
There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Nick Vatterott @ The Underground Collaborative
This past Friday I had the opportunity to go down toThe Underground Collaborative to see Nick Vatterott perform his very unique styleof stand-up comedy. I was treated to not only an amazing show by Nick, but got to enjoy fantastic sets by two lo.. more
May 18, 2015 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Chris Hardwick: Pop Culture Maverick
Comedian, podcaster and TV personality Chris Hardwick spoke with the Shepherd ahead of his tour stop at the Pabst Theater. more
May 5, 2015 10:22 PM Joshua Miller A&E Feature
Q&A: Comedian Hannibal Buress Talks Voiceover Work, 'Chozen' and 'Bob's Burgers'
Hannibal Buress has done it all in world of comedy. The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” scribe left the writer’s desk behind to focus on stand-up in 2010. His 2012 Comedy Centr,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 19, 2014 10:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Paula Poundstone's Obsessions
“I raise a house full of kids and animals, and it's fun to talk about on stage. I don't so much write as take notes.” more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake A&E Feature 1 Comments
Rock That Defined the Decades
The fans keep writing rock books in a never ending, detail-focused scrutiny of personal lives and performances, recording sessions and releases. Two of the latest from Omnibus Press concern the band that defined the ‘60s and the group that ... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
River Rhythms w/ Brother
Pere Marquette Park’s free Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with a performance from Brother, a New York Celtic jam-rock trio that finds as much inspiration in bands like U2 and Phish as as they do in traditiona... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: David Lenz @ The National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.
A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Jim Gaffigan (12/30) & (12/31)
Jim Gaffigan will perform LIVE at the Pabston Tuesday, December 30 at 7 pm and Wednesday, ,Sponsored Events more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content