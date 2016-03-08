RSS

Common Ground

musicgateway_daveandphil_a_byjefffasano_.jpg.jpe

A near-death experience brought Blasters veterans Dave and Phil Alvin back together again. They perform a live concert together at Shank Hall on Thursday, March 17. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:22 PM Music Feature

news1_commonground.jpg.jpe

Southeastern Wisconsin Common Ground’s Keisha Krumm and Jennifer O’Hear were all smiles when talking about their part in securing $30 million settlement between mortgage servicer Nationstar Mortgage LLC and the City of Milwaukee. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:28 PM News Features 6 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Common Ground, an activist group that has channeled its opposition to the new Bucks arena in some productive ways. Last week.. more

Sep 4, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

what_022.jpg.jpe

An affiliate of the national network Industrial Areas Foundation (IAF), Common Ground is a locally led, volunteer-run nonprofit that teaches regular people how to be nonpartisan leaders and create more

Nov 24, 2013 7:26 PM News Features

expresso.jpg.jpe

We’re in the midst of much hand wringing over the future of the Bradley Center, which the Milwaukee Bucks call home. Some civic leaders want the taxpayers to more

Jun 26, 2013 5:31 PM Expresso

blogimage12021.jpe

The latest offshoot from Milwaukee’s comic-book themed rap collective House of M, the duo AUTOMatic teams rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. with DJ Trellmatic, who together make animated, alternative hip-hop in the spirit of early Pharcyde and golden-era... more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES