Communists
The Best We Could Do (Abrams ComicArts), by Thi Bui
Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:06 PM David Luhrssen Books
Queen of Vaudeville: The Story of Eva Tanguay (Cornell University Press), by Andrew L. Erdman
Her biographer readily admits that Eva Tanguay wasn’t much of a singer or a dancer, and yet she was one of America’s biggest stars a century ago. Andrew Erdman uncovers Tanguay as an influence on the later, better more
Dec 20, 2012 3:59 PM David Luhrssen Books
Cry for Tolerance
Originally published in Turkey in 1983 and now translated into English for the first time, Silent House (Knopf) is Orhan Pamuk's second novel. Although the Nobel Prize-winner makes no direct mention of the book’s historical more
Dec 20, 2012 3:56 PM Paul Gleason Books