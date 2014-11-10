The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Tackles The Complete Works of Shakespeare
TheReduced Shakespeare Company’s The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare(abridged) simply refuses to die. So many have tried to kill it in thepast, but it keeps coming back again and again and again and again. Localgroups who have staged the.. more
Nov 10, 2014 8:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Fast Lesson in Shakespeare
“The play’s the thing,” says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), “play” becomes “plays” as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard’s 15 comedies, 10 more
Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
