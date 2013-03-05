RSS
The Con
Doubling Down
There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more
Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Juaneco y su Combo
Chicha was an obscure genre from the backcountry of Peru, an unstable crossbreed of local traditions with the belated arrival of rock 'n' roll. Juaneco y su Combo was one of chicha's most popular bands, ,CD Reviews more
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Tegan and Sara's Anxious Sainthood
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
