RSS

Conquest

danielflemingart_top.jpg.jpe

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11574.jpe

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

A quick news search didn't reveal any confirmation, but the local radio just announced that Favre is prepared to take the $20 million buyout/marketing deal the Packers are offering. The best I could find was this from a Canadian (?!) news.. more

Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1364.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic film biographies of historic Conquest ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage81.jpe

John Edwards Website: John Edwards Blog: John's Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

The Milwaukee Rep provides a welcome alternative to the usual Christmas holiday fare as director Joseph Hanreddy presents British playwright Alan Ayckbourn's comic trilogy The Norman Conquests. The trilogy presents the same quiet weekend in t.. more

Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES