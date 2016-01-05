Conservatives
The Twisted New Republican Conservatism
To paraphrase Kurt Vonnegut, modern Republican conservatives believe in doing whatever the people who have all our money, drunk or sober, sane or insane, want them to do today.
Jan 5, 2016 10:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 22 Comments
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Renz Young, Kewii, El-Shareef, Pharaoh Mac & DMT
Renz Young – "Mannequin" (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city's great voices: It's gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, ..
Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Scott Walker’s ISIS ‘Gaffe’ Isn’t a Gaffe
Wisconsinites, moderates andprogressives everywhere are upset—and it's completely justified—by Gov. Scott Walker's comparisonof peaceful Capitol protesters to ISIS.He tried to backtrackon his comments, but we all know it's BS.And he knows h..
Feb 27, 2015 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 14 Comments
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: MPS
Last night, in adiscussion devoted to Milwaukee County government "reforms," conservativegazillionaire Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next target is theMilwaukee Public Schools. Responding to aquestion about whether he or fell..
May 16, 2014 4:35 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Download the First Album from Streetz-n-Young Deuces' Rap Crew EMP Entertainment
EMPEntertainment's album Good Misery, Bad Company has been a longtimecoming. The artists in the Milwaukee rap collective—Streetz-n-YoungDeuces, Eazy Hayes, Maal Himself, Payroll, Patski, Ferro Haze and P.Stackz—have been working together in va..
Apr 9, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Issue of the Week: The Supreme Court Rules for the 1%
If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin's
Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Wisconsin's Place in the Koch Brothers' and Bradley Foundation's Right-Wing Web
The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn't happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative
Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
What Scott Walker’s Dismal Book Sales Say About His Political Future
Mar 25, 2014 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan and the Bradley Foundation Team Up to Tear Down the Safety Net
Janesville Congressman Paul Ryan is at it again. The alleged intellectual leader of the Republican Party is trying to find ways to look concerned about poor people at the same time he's dismantling safety net
Mar 20, 2014 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Why Republicans Suddenly Care About Canceled Health Policies
Amid the current national uproar over the troubles of the Affordable Care Act, it is almost uplifting to hear the deep concern expressed by politicians, pundits, lobbyists and corporate leaders
Nov 17, 2013 7:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
Marriage Equality Is Coming
When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law.
Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Ryan Exposed
The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama's re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan's fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see.
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
An Unrepresentative Democracy
Why are ideas widely supported in most of the country so often portrayed as controversial, polarizing and divisive once they are taken up by legislatures? Why does the professional political class seem like a wholly separate
Mar 7, 2013 11:39 PM David Sirota News Features
Staying Stupid: Why the 'Hip' Young Republicans Can't Change Their Party
Savvy Republicans know that something is deeply wrong with the GOP—frequently mocked these days by Republicans themselves as "the stupid party"—which has lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential
Feb 21, 2013 3:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
Romney's Budget-Balancing for Dummies
Seeking applause from a right-wing audience in Michigan, Mitt Romney vowed: "I will cut spending...
Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
White Nationalists Share Spotlight With GOP at CPAC
If the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) can be expected to accomplish anything...
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
From Wisconsin to Florida, Strong Winds of Political Remorse
Still spinning in the vortex of the May 24 tornado in New York's 26th Congressional District, Republican leaders insist that Democrat Kathy Hochul's upset victory on their party's turf was meaningless. They say that Republican nominee Jane ...
May 31, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Republicans Trashing Conservatives
Holding a conservative point of view in politics is no crime in America. No one should be demonized
Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
The Racists Return
Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h...
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 9 Comments
Kartick & Gotam
Israeli producers Kartick & Gotam deliver a melodious stream of music that flows from the Eastern Mediterranean through India. The electronic soundscape incorporates classical Indian vocals and a Tajik accordionist on an aural journey that ...
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews