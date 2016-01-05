RSS

To paraphrase Kurt Vonnegut, modern Republican conservatives believe in doing whatever the people who have all our money, drunk or sober, sane or insane, want them to do today. more

Jan 5, 2016 10:22 PM Taking Liberties 22 Comments

"Same Time"

Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more

Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Wisconsinites, moderates andprogressives everywhere are upset—and it’s completely justified—by Gov. Scott Walker’s comparisonof peaceful Capitol protesters to ISIS.He tried to backtrackon his comments, but we all know it’s BS.And he knows h.. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:19 PM Daily Dose 14 Comments

Last night, in adiscussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” conservativegazillionaire Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next target is theMilwaukee Public Schools. Responding to aquestion about whether he or fell.. more

May 16, 2014 4:35 PM Daily Dose

EMPEntertainment's album Good Misery, Bad Company has been a longtimecoming. The artists in the Milwaukee rap collective—Streetz-n-YoungDeuces, Eazy Hayes, Maal Himself, Payroll, Patski, Ferro Haze and P.Stackz—have been working together in va.. more

Apr 9, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more

Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Expresso

The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more

Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Expresso

Mar 25, 2014 7:18 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Janesville Congressman Paul Ryan is at it again. The alleged intellectual leader of the Republican Party is trying to find ways to look concerned about poor people at the same time he’s dismantling safety net more

Mar 20, 2014 5:46 PM Expresso

Amid the current national uproar over the troubles of the Affordable Care Act, it is almost uplifting to hear the deep concern expressed by politicians, pundits, lobbyists and corporate leaders more

Nov 17, 2013 7:41 PM News Features

When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more

Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Taking Liberties

The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Why are ideas widely supported in most of the country so often portrayed as controversial, polarizing and divisive once they are taken up by legislatures? Why does the professional political class seem like a wholly separate more

Mar 7, 2013 11:39 PM News Features

Savvy Republicans know that something is deeply wrong with the GOP—frequently mocked these days by Republicans themselves as "the stupid party"—which has lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential more

Feb 21, 2013 3:58 PM News Features

Seeking applause from a right-wing audience in Michigan, Mitt Romney vowed: "I will cut spending... more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

If the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) can be expected to accomplish anything... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

Still spinning in the vortex of the May 24 tornado in New York's 26th Congressional District, Republican leaders insist that Democrat Kathy Hochul's upset victory on their party's turf was meaningless. They say that Republican nominee Jane ... more

May 31, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Holding a conservative point of view in politics is no crime in America. No one should be demonized more

Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

Israeli producers Kartick & Gotam deliver a melodious stream of music that flows from the Eastern Mediterranean through India. The electronic soundscape incorporates classical Indian vocals and a Tajik accordionist on an aural journey that ... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

