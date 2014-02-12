Constitutional Ban
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Let’s Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
A lot has happened since Wisconsin voters added a same-sex marriage ban to the state constitution in 2006. Since then, same-sex marriage has been legalized in 17 states and the more
Feb 7, 2014 7:12 PM None - Do Not Delete Expresso
The Fight for Marriage Equality Continues
Optimists believe that the United States Supreme Court’s impending rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) will affirm legal marriage rights for same-sex couples. more
Apr 23, 2013 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Unanimous Supreme Court Decision on the State’s Same-Sex Marriage Amendment
Jun 30, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Kudos to the State Supreme Court
The state Supreme Court agreed to review the constitutional ban against same-sex marriage and civil unions of all kinds. No, the court isn’t weighing in on whether the ban is meanspirited, discriminatory and redundant. (Even though it is.) It’s go.. more
May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
