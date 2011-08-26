Contemporary Realism
Portrait of An Artist's Studio II: Craig Blietz
From his secluded studio in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Craig Blietz finds an hour in one of his precious mornings to chat about what inspires him---farm animals, and especially the cow. Acrylic, gouache, oil and watercolor images line the s.. more
Aug 26, 2011 12:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Craig Blietz
In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more
Aug 23, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
Jul 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee