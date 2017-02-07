RSS

Contraception

Thrice-married and adulterous Donald Trump, not known for turning the other cheek, was not an intuitive choice for the religious right, which has spent the past several decades attacking the personal morality of political candidates and cla... more

Feb 7, 2017 5:24 PM Democracy in Crisis 6 Comments

The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

So if abortion were total outlawed as some Republican presidential candidates want—with no exceptions for victims of rape, including incest, and the life of the woman—how would that play out? more

Apr 5, 2016 3:34 PM News Features 10 Comments

Photo by Charlotte Cooper, Flickr, CC

A batch of undercover videos shot by anti-abortion activists seems to have breathed new life into the ongoing Republican war against women in general and Planned Parenthood specifically. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:35 PM News Features 28 Comments

On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more

Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Expresso 4 Comments

It’s not totallysurprising, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to allow closely heldcorporations with religious objections to refuse to provide contraceptive coverage to their employees, asrequired by the Affordable Care Act. The details of.. more

Jun 30, 2014 2:51 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

Humor and religion may not seem synonymous, especially these days, but theologian Daniel Maguire merges the two in his funny and contemplative new book A Merry Memoir of Sex, Death, and Religion. This enlightening memoir more

Apr 12, 2013 12:55 AM Books

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Expresso

Lost in the uproar over Missouri Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin's ignorant comments about pregnancy and rape is the fact that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 25 Comments

Many Supreme Court watchers and political pundits predicted that the conservative majority on the bench would strike down portions—or all—of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), so those who care about women's health were relieved that. more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

It's been obvious for some time now that Republicans have no use for people of hues darker than pink... more

Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa, more

Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 10 Comments

Young Catholics for Choice want Catholic women to know that they can be faithful and make their reproductive health decisions based on their own conscience, not doctrine. Two representatives from the Washington, D.C.-based YCFCJessi.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

