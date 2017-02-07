Contraception
Church and Trump
Thrice-married and adulterous Donald Trump, not known for turning the other cheek, was not an intuitive choice for the religious right, which has spent the past several decades attacking the personal morality of political candidates and cla... more
Feb 7, 2017 5:24 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 6 Comments
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Where Are the Republicans on Abortion?
So if abortion were total outlawed as some Republican presidential candidates want—with no exceptions for victims of rape, including incest, and the life of the woman—how would that play out? more
Apr 5, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
State and Federal Republicans Launch New Attacks on Planned Parenthood
A batch of undercover videos shot by anti-abortion activists seems to have breathed new life into the ongoing Republican war against women in general and Planned Parenthood specifically. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 28 Comments
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Supreme Court Chips Away at Contraceptive Coverage for Employees
It’s not totallysurprising, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to allow closely heldcorporations with religious objections to refuse to provide contraceptive coverage to their employees, asrequired by the Affordable Care Act. The details of.. more
Jun 30, 2014 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 7 Comments
A Funny Contemplation
Humor and religion may not seem synonymous, especially these days, but theologian Daniel Maguire merges the two in his funny and contemplative new book A Merry Memoir of Sex, Death, and Religion. This enlightening memoir more
Apr 12, 2013 12:55 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Real Paul Ryan
Lost in the uproar over Missouri Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin's ignorant comments about pregnancy and rape is the fact that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 25 Comments
Health Care Decision Is Huge Win for Women
Many Supreme Court watchers and political pundits predicted that the conservative majority on the bench would strike down portions—or all—of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), so those who care about women's health were relieved that. more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Republicans' Ongoing War on Women
Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Men Bearing Stone Tablets
It's been obvious for some time now that Republicans have no use for people of hues darker than pink... more
Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
8-Bit Warrior
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa, more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Domes of Light
Theyfrequently pop up on Internet searches and peak at you above billboardsand byways, b Log on toExpressMilwaukee.com to watch our exclusive video of the Domes’renovation ,Cover Story more
Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE 10 Comments
Young Catholics: Follow Your Conscience on Contraception
Young Catholics for Choice want Catholic women to know that they can be faithful and make their reproductive health decisions based on their own conscience, not doctrine. Two representatives from the Washington, D.C.-based YCFCJessi.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose