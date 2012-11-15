Cookie!
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Yet more CC
Buster Olney on SportsCenter just said "the CC Sabathia trade takes the Brewers from being an interesting contender to being a very dangerous team, a team capable of playing deep into October. Look, the one question about the Brewers was their sta.. more
Jul 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Director Doug Giffin On “Wait Until Dark”
Local writer/director Doug Giffin has put work into quite a few different avenues in the past several years. This month his work as a director makes it to the stage in Spiral Theatre’s production of the Frederick Knott Drama Wait Until Dark o.. more
Jul 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cookie!
The all-women sketch comedy troupe Broadminded close their latest program, “Cookie! Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cookie!
The all-women sketch comedy troupe Broadminded continues their latest program, “Coo Taxi to the Dark Side ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee