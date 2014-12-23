RSS

Copa

artreview_copa.jpg.jpe

It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces included were juried by Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:36 PM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jul 27, 2012 7:49 PM Visual Arts

Spring Gallery Night and Day arrives in Milwaukee April 20-21, featuring works of art at 60-plus venues throughout the city. In addition to galleries, Milwaukee colleges and universities use this opportunity to present top student works... more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

blogimage8479.jpe

Coco BeforeChanel, starring Audrey Tautou (Amelie)as the designer in her aspiring youth, Coco BeforeChanel ,Film more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

   Milwaukee's rich heritage of fine art photography continues this week when the Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA), a new network of artists in the city, opens their "Second Annual Ju,Art more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES