A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Milwaukee has intermittently hosted punk polka since the '70s. But for the past decade, it is Oshkosh that has been home to the accordion-based wonderment of Copper Box. Though the squeezebox isn't the sole basis of their globally gallivant... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Beauty Queen of Leenane In Racine
Between 1997 and 1998, Irish playwright Martin McDonagh developed four feature-length plays. One of them was a dark comedy about a 40 year-old woman who looks after her 70 year-old mother. There is bitterness. There is dysfunction. There is men.. more
Mar 15, 2010 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Given Milwaukee's Germanic roots, its actually surprising that more or the region
Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Atlatl
In little more than a year, Milwaukee’s young indie-rock band Atlatl has transformed itself from virtual unknowns to one of the city’s most likeable acts. Of course, they’ve had some help.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
DeVotchKa @ Turner Hall Ballroom
If used correctly, orchestral instrumentshave a place in contemporary pop music.
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Is Ghostface's Wizard of Poetry the Least Romantic R&B Album Ever?
If modern R&B strives to be baby-making music, then what is Ghostdini Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City, Ghostface Killah's new R&B album? Prophylactic music? Because, outside of Marvin Gaye's divorce album, Here My Dear, it's hard to imagine a le.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music