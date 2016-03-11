Corned Beef
Where to Get Great Reubens Around MKE
With St. Patrick's Day looming next week, many people willbe hankering for corned beef. I don't know about you, but I prefer to eat mycorned beef on a sandwich as opposed to straight out of a pot of boiling waterwith a a chunk of cabbage. Lucki.. more
Mar 11, 2016 4:48 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Jake's Deli Comes To Southridge Mall
Jake's Deli is continuing to expand. Last winter, the iconic Jewish deli opened a new location in the Grand Avenue Mall and a stand in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Now it will be easier for south-siders to get their corned beef and pastrami fixe.. more
Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
McKiernan’s Dash of Irish
Although the hours at McKiernan’s (2066 S. 37th St.) had been erratic at first, the bar is now on a consistent schedule, including lunch. Located on a quiet street in a residential neighborhood, you have to know where to find it more
Dec 27, 2012 4:43 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Gerry Broderick
What can we say about the Milwaukee County Board’s Renaissance Man that hasn’t already been said? Gerry Broderick is a former Milwaukee police officer, high-school teacher, acclaimed artist and small-business owner who has an encyclopedic k... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Sindoolaa
Senegal native Oumar Sagna offers a more ambitious, large-scale variation of the classic, heartwarming “immigrant works hard in America to send money back home to his family” narrative: He regularly organizes fund-raisers to send money back more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee