RSS

Corruption

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more

Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Expresso 7 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Expresso 5 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso 8 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

estabrookdam.jpg.jpe

We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more

Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Expresso 9 Comments

hectorcolon_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Expresso 1 Comments

newsjohndoe.jpg.jpe

The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

madison-capital-217921_406x226.jpg.jpe

“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 7 Comments

joed.jpg.jpe

Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM News 10 Comments

takingliberties_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM News 12 Comments

newswhistleblower.jpg.jpe

Last week’s state Supreme Court decision on a Department of Justice whistleblower case is likely to strip many protections for those who report corruption or misconduct in state government. And the court’s decision is so far-reaching that i... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:26 PM News Features 5 Comments

issuepubliclosesmilwaukeeteacherseducationassociationflickrcc.jpg.jpe

The lack of public transparency in the government’s business is the biggest news story of the year. It seems that we, the voters, can become victims of corruption when our elected officials refuse to allow us access to meetings, records and... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:14 PM Expresso 5 Comments

dsc_0082.jpg.jpe

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

news_johndoe.jpg.jpe

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

5521316239_685c2ec2d8_b.jpg.jpe

In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more

Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM News Features 4 Comments

takingliberties_emilymillsflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Photo by Emily Mills Flickr CC

Remember when the Republican Party was the party of law and order? Well, forget it. In an astonishing reversal, the Republican Party of Wisconsin now has openly become the party of crime and corruption. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

news-corruption.jpg.jpe

Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM News Features 14 Comments

issuewisconsinsupremecourt.jpg.jpe

New Justice Rebecca Bradley, like the other members of the conservative majority, joins the Wisconsin Supreme Court with an ethical cloud around her. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:51 PM Expresso 9 Comments

news_larson_flickrccsusanruggles.jpg.jpe

Photo by Susan Ruggles Flickr cc

On Monday, in front of his childhood home in Greenfield, state Sen. Chris Larson announced that he will run against Chris Abele for Milwaukee County executive in the spring 2016 election. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:33 PM News Features 4 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES