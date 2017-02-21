Corruption
Attorney General Should Investigate School Superintendent Bribery
We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more
Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
GOP Invites More Corruption into the State
The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more
Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 5 Comments
The Trump Resistance Movement Begins
Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Should Have Taken Walker’s John Doe Case
The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
The Dastardly Crime Republicans Want Investigated
The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg Both Deserve a Spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Both Joe Donald and JoAnne Kloppenburg are highly qualified, principled jurists who would help to restore the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s tarnished reputation to its previous high regard. They have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement and your v... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 10 Comments
Walker’s Goal Is Destroying Progressive Wisconsin
The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 12 Comments
State Supreme Court Cracks Down on Whistleblowers
Last week’s state Supreme Court decision on a Department of Justice whistleblower case is likely to strip many protections for those who report corruption or misconduct in state government. And the court’s decision is so far-reaching that i... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Public Loses When Government Shuts Its Doors
The lack of public transparency in the government’s business is the biggest news story of the year. It seems that we, the voters, can become victims of corruption when our elected officials refuse to allow us access to meetings, records and... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Recapping CultureJam MKE 4: Truth Be Told
The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more
Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The Party of Crime and Corruption
Remember when the Republican Party was the party of law and order? Well, forget it. In an astonishing reversal, the Republican Party of Wisconsin now has openly become the party of crime and corruption. more
Oct 27, 2015 10:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Got Corruption?
Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Rebecca Bradley is the Latest Ethically Challenged Supreme Court Justice
New Justice Rebecca Bradley, like the other members of the conservative majority, joins the Wisconsin Supreme Court with an ethical cloud around her. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Chris Larson Announces Candidacy for County Executive
On Monday, in front of his childhood home in Greenfield, state Sen. Chris Larson announced that he will run against Chris Abele for Milwaukee County executive in the spring 2016 election. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments