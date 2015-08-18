Cory Jefferson Hagen
Iannone Writes a Riveting Rivalry
The play is the fourth in her Edwin Booth Play Cycle, Angela Iannone’s The Seeds of Banquo chronicles the great American actor’s 1870 production of Macbeth. Despite its tragic subject matter, the script is never heavy handed and humorous mo... more
Aug 18, 2015 10:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
'Death By Design' at the Brumder
Honestly, it kind of sounds like a show on HGTV. It’s not. It’s being described as, “Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie.” Rob Urbinati’s Death by Design is actually a local theatre show at the illustrious Brumder Mansion which opens on Friday... more
Mar 15, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Podcast Interview with Liz Shipe and Cory Jefferson Hagen
Local actress/playwright Liz Shipe has a new play premiering at the Brumder Mansion this coming weekend. Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost relates the tale of the immortal force of nature Jack Frost as he tries to convince his similarly .. more
Dec 4, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ ZZ Top
It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it’s easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their 2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty’s frustrations with the record industry. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robin Hobb
Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee