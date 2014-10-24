Costumes
Halloween Events in Milwaukee
Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions. Marc.. more
Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Miley Cyrus @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more
Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Smoking Popes @ Turner Hall Ballroom
A small crowd formed in front of the stage as The Smoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meager audience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparse ballroom was illuminated by giant flash... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Auditions for Inspecting Carol In Elm Grove
The Sunset Playhouse has announced that it will be holding open auditions for its production of Inspecting Carola comedy inspired by Gogol’s The Government Inspector. The Daniel J. Sullivan comedy is set in a Midwestern theatre preparing to put o.. more
Sep 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Slutty Pirates, Ponies and Princesses Unite!
In late October a few years ago I was teaching an undergraduate seminar on gender and sexu Mean Girls ,SEXPress more
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments