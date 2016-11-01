County Board
Wheel Tax and Go Pass—and Misinformation—Dominated County Board’s Budget Listening Session
Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Don’t Be Fooled by the Campaign to Save Héctor Colón’s Job
Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Can You Spot the Multimillion-Dollar County Contract?
Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more
Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
It’s Election Day. Vote. Polls Are Open Until 8 p.m.
The title says itall. It’s Election Day, so make your voice heard and head out to the polls.They’re open until 8 p.m., and you get that awesome sticker when you’ve castyour ballot. You can find yourpolling place and sample ballot on the Gove.. more
Apr 1, 2014 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee County Moves to Regulate Taxicabs
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more
Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Theo Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more
Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Moving Forward Together
The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more
May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Sen. Nikiya Harris: ‘It’s Time for New Voices’
The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more
May 14, 2013 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Local Control v. The Inside Job
On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more
May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: DreamBikes Mentors, Volunteers and Youth Staff
The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more
May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Community Meetings Reveal Opposition to County Board Downsizing
In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more
Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
South Side Seniors Overwhelmingly Oppose County Board Downsizing
Last night was thefirst OUR Milwaukee listening session, organized by Milwaukee County BoardChair Marina Dimitrijevic and hosted by Supervisor Jason Haas. OUR Milwaukee’sgoal is to get public input on how county government can be reformed so th.. more
Mar 13, 2013 8:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: What Does Abele Want to Hide?
If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: County Board Downsizing On Hold—For Now
Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more
Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Why Is Abele Afraid to Let the Public Speak?
With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Can They Really Do That?
It came as no shock to observers of Gov.-elect Scott Walker that he came out swinging against state employees shortly after his election. After all, Walker has treated Milwaukee County employees like public nuisances who don’t deserve to be... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
Colonial Life Seen Through ‘American Quilts’
In the early 19th century, 23-year-old Mary Remington meticulously stitched samplers and an exquisite whitework quilt. Along with faithfully practicing her needlework, Remington also wrote 29 letters to her fiancé, who often worked on the o... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan A&E Feature
Townes Van Zandt Tribute
In death, country-folk songwriter Townes Van Zandt achieved the respect and admiration that often eluded him during his nearly 30-year recording career, earning the esteem of both alt-country elites and many of the major figures more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cholive Puts an End to Naked Cocktails
Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview