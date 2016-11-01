RSS

County Board

boardbudget_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Daily Dose

hectorcolon_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Expresso 1 Comments

veto.jpg.jpe

Lookclosely: It’s there.Aseven-figure contract with Milwaukee County to privatize concessions, retailand catering at the Milwaukee County Zoo. See it? The contractwas inserted into the budget by the Abele administration. Then stripped ou.. more

Nov 20, 2014 5:24 PM Daily Dose

vote.jpg.jpe

The title says itall. It’s Election Day, so make your voice heard and head out to the polls.They’re open until 8 p.m., and you get that awesome sticker when you’ve castyour ballot. You can find yourpolling place and sample ballot on the Gove.. more

Apr 1, 2014 5:24 PM Daily Dose

img_taxi.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more

Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM News Features

theo3.jpg.jpe

So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more

Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Daily Dose

david clarke.widea.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Board has been trashed so much lately in the Legislature that someone should recognize the enormous good it just accomplished when it worked with the county executive to improve community justice more

May 15, 2013 12:52 AM Taking Liberties

news1.jpg.jpe

The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more

May 14, 2013 6:16 PM News Features

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more

May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Expresso

milwaukee-1.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more

May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Expresso

money1.jpg.jpe

On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more

Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM News Features

cntybrdrmw.jpg.jpe

In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more

Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM News Features

Last night was thefirst OUR Milwaukee listening session, organized by Milwaukee County BoardChair Marina Dimitrijevic and hosted by Supervisor Jason Haas. OUR Milwaukee’sgoal is to get public input on how county government can be reformed so th.. more

Mar 13, 2013 8:48 PM Daily Dose

expresso.jpg.jpe

If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more

Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Expresso

joesanfelippo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more

Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Expresso

blogimage19761.jpe

With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

It came as no shock to observers of Gov.-elect Scott Walker that he came out swinging against state employees shortly after his election. After all, Walker has treated Milwaukee County employees like public nuisances who don’t deserve to be... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

blogimage10960.jpe

In the early 19th century, 23-year-old Mary Remington meticulously stitched samplers and an exquisite whitework quilt. Along with faithfully practicing her needlework, Remington also wrote 29 letters to her fiancé, who often worked on the o... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage10137.jpe

In death, country-folk songwriter Townes Van Zandt achieved the respect and admiration that often eluded him during his nearly 30-year recording career, earning the esteem of both alt-country elites and many of the major figures more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9386.jpe

Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES