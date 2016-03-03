RSS

Cover Bands

h2bro1.jpg.jpe

Mar 3, 2016 7:25 PM Comedy

olig5.jpg.jpe

I clap my hands as H2Bro takes the stage, but in an instant myapplause is drowned out by the hollers and shrieks of the fans of “Wisconsin’smost hydrated cover band.” Brothers Willy and Billy McHydro pose withcharismatic smirks behin.. more

Feb 16, 2016 4:53 PM Comedy

local.jpg.jpe

In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more

Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Local Music

A clear conscience has a powerful effect on the palate. Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill makes big, juicy burgers with beef from the Tallgrass Beef Co. Unlike cattle raised on a traditional feedlot, where they’re kept in pens and fed grain, Tallg... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010 1 Comments

blogimage12508.jpe

Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke barely made it through the Democratic primary in September and now faces the Republican candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff, Steven Duckhorn, on the Nov. 2 ballot. Duckhorn is a 16-year... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Rock’n’Roll High School was going to be the turning point for the Ramones, their breakthrough to a mass audience. So some fans of the punk rock pioneers fervently hoped at the time of the movie’s 1979 release. It wasn’t meant to be, yet the issue .. more

May 2, 2010 1:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5272.jpe

Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their shows ca... more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4512.jpe

How do you define "universal love"? For Milwaukee veteran KT Rusch it means a number of things. First off, it's the name of the band in which she and her band mates mix various reggae and Niger,CD Reviews more

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

“Milwaukee is a cover band city,” countless local bands have fumed. It’s a complaint I could never sympathize with, one that seems to stem from resentment more than anything else. There’s a perception that cover bands steal opportunities from “rea.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES