Van Morrison: The Authorized Bang Collection (Legacy)
Van Morrison’s solo career began with a mid-size American label called Bang. Bits and chunks of Morrison’s recordings for the label have been issued in the half century since, but The Authorized Bang Collection, a three-disc set, gathers ev... more
May 16, 2017 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Samantha Fish Looks to the Past on Her Unorthodox Covers Album
“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more
May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Jon Gilbertson Music Feature
All Messed Up @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn
The latest installment of “Milwaukee’s randomized musical experiment" yielded flute solos, mathy post punk, and covers of Afroman and Katy Perry. more
Feb 20, 2017 12:32 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Umphrey's McGee Will Do Three Nights of Halloween Mash-Ups at the Riverside Theater
Not that jam bands necessarily need a reason to break into a cover song, but Halloween holds special significance in jam circles, as many of the scene's biggest bands use the occasion to play dress up and play even more elaborate and high-concept .. more
Jul 8, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hall of Famers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Umphrey's McGee Will Do Two Nights at the Riverside
Joining the elite company of Widespread Panic, one of the few other jam bands big enough to play multiple nights at the Riverside Theater, Umphrey\'s McGee will headline the Riverside on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, the venue announced t.. more
Jun 6, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Project/Object and The Hue
The 1993 death of Frank Zappa has done nothing to tame the iconoclast rocker’s fanatical following, and in the years since a cottage industry of Zappa tribute bands, concerts and albums has thrived. Some of the biggest players in the Zappa ... more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Las Vegas Glamour
Latest Religious Messages David Cerullo, who came to prominence after purchasing th The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Short Orders (Lake Park Bistro)
Thebiggest local restaurant news of 2008 would have to be Adam Siegel’sJames Beard Award as Best Chef of the Midwest. Siegel is chef decuisine at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, as well as ,Dining Out more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pezzettino Gives Away Digital Covers Album
Milwaukee singer/songwriter/accordionist/busker Pezzettino compiled her Covers album from songs recorded by request, and it shows in the tracklist, which leans heavily toward the type of songs audiences shout out as jokes: Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Bro.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music