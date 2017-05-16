RSS

Covers

vanmorrison.jpg.jpe

Van Morrison’s solo career began with a mid-size American label called Bang. Bits and chunks of Morrison’s recordings for the label have been issued in the half century since, but The Authorized Bang Collection, a three-disc set, gathers ev... more

May 16, 2017 3:30 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_samanthafish.jpg.jpe

“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more

May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Music Feature

all_messed_up.jpg.jpe

The latest installment of “Milwaukee’s randomized musical experiment" yielded flute solos, mathy post punk, and covers of Afroman and Katy Perry. more

Feb 20, 2017 12:32 PM Concert Reviews

umph.jpg.jpe

Not that jam bands necessarily need a reason to break into a cover song, but Halloween holds special significance in jam circles, as many of the scene's biggest bands use the occasion to play dress up and play even more elaborate and high-concept .. more

Jul 8, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

rhcp.jpg.jpe

The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Music Feature

blogimage8326.jpe

Joining the elite company of Widespread Panic, one of the few other jam bands big enough to play multiple nights at the Riverside Theater, Umphrey\'s McGee will headline the Riverside on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, the venue announced t.. more

Jun 6, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage9404.jpe

The 1993 death of Frank Zappa has done nothing to tame the iconoclast rocker’s fanatical following, and in the years since a cottage industry of Zappa tribute bands, concerts and albums has thrived. Some of the biggest players in the Zappa ... more

Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Latest Religious Messages David Cerullo, who came to prominence after purchasing th The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4550.jpe

Thebiggest local restaurant news of 2008 would have to be Adam Siegel’sJames Beard Award as Best Chef of the Midwest. Siegel is chef decuisine at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, as well as ,Dining Out more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage4550.jpe

Milwaukee singer/songwriter/accordionist/busker Pezzettino compiled her Covers album from songs recorded by request, and it shows in the tracklist, which leans heavily toward the type of songs audiences shout out as jokes: Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Bro.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES