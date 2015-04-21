Craft Beer Compass
This Week’s Featured Beer: Berliner Weisse
Some beers sit on shelves at bottleshops for extended periods of time. Sometimes that time spent idling is justified. (They’re called shelf turds. Look it up.) Others you take for granted, some fly under the radar and there’s always a handful of b.. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
'Blood, Sweat and Beer'
Blood, Sweat andBeer , a feature documentary about the explosive growth ofthe craft beer industry, follows two start-up breweries while they build theirbusinesses. It will make its Wisconsin premiere April 20 at Brenner Brewing Co. forMilwauke.. more
Apr 16, 2015 10:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
This Week's Featured Beer: New Glarus Totally Naked
Pale lagers have been given a bad reputation by fizzy yellow mass marketed beers loaded with adjuncts. Strip that all away and you’re naked. Quite literally.Totally Naked from New Glarus is a beer that’s as naked as its name says—pure and clean,.. more
Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week's Featured Beer: Black Husky Schutzengel White IPA
Something beautiful happens when you take the fruity and spicy esters of Belgian with yeast and throw an American IPA profile on top. Black Husky calls it Schutzengel. We say "gesundheit," and then we call it a White IPA.Hailing from Northern Wi.. more
Apr 8, 2015 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week's Featured Beer: Milwaukee Brewing Co. Dark Saison
Saisonshave reached their saturation point. Quite frankly, there are too many saisonswith far too much discrepancy between them. Rather than add breadth and depthto the style, the sea of options has watered down the category. At the2004 Great .. more
Mar 31, 2015 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week’s Featured Beer: 3 Sheeps' Volume 6 Imperial Black Wheat
Alittle gnome found himself at a crossroad. In one direction was fame, fortune,money and success. The other way pointed to really cool waterslides. A criticaldecision was at hand.It’sa true story. Well, sort of. It was a graphic on a T-shirt.. more
Mar 24, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week's Featured Beer: Brenner Bacon Bomb Rauchbier
Many breweries have a flagship—a beer that they’re known for; a beer they can hangtheir hat on; a beer that pays the bills. For New Glarus, Spotted Cow is bothits flagship and its cash cow. Many other breweries hoist the paleale colors: Ale Asy.. more
Mar 16, 2015 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
This Week's Featured Beers: Black IPAs from Tyranena and Karben4
The lines between style boundaries continue to blur, but Ifor one don't really give a rip. It's a phenomenon that's existed for eons, butbecame particularly apparent with the rise in popularity of Three Floyds andits flagship pale ale, Alpha Ki.. more
Mar 9, 2015 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 2 Comments
This Week’s Featured Beer: Ale Asylum Velveteen Habit IPA
IPAs have always been about preservation. In fact, the history behind the style is rooted in it, where beers bound for India were heavily hopped to maintain their viability over lengthy overseas voyages. The style has certainly stood the test of t.. more
Mar 3, 2015 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 3 Comments
This Week’s Featured Beer: MobCraft Petrichor
Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more
Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 2 Comments
This Week’s Featured Beer: O’so Golden RAY of Sourshine
Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more
Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Bastille Days
Cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, fire throwers and buskers are among the attractions at Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days celebration of French culture, which runs through Sunday downtown near Cathedral Square Park—not to mention the more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Baby Boomers Get Their Due
For decades, academics and marketing professionals have thoroughly analyzed the baby boomer generation. Next week a sketch comedy show takes its turn with the boomers in a series of humorous vignettes staged in an intimate studio theater, a... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
Gavin Rossdale
Let the David Cook comparisons commence! Long the face of grunge-rock existential despair, one-time Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has turned to warmer, lovelorn ballads on his “American Idol”-ish debut album, Wanderlust . more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
White Jasmine Brings Pakistani Cuisine to the States
As one of the planet’s most ethnically diverse nations, America is an ideal habitat for adventurous foodies. Immigrants who share their cultures’ culinary customs add another dimension to our country’s mosaic and offer the rest of us an more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview