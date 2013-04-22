Craig Blietz
Revisiting Gallery NIght, "Eggs Benedict," & Legacy
Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more
Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Celebrating An Art Tradition
Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Craig Blietz: A Passion for Painting Farm Creatures
How much time does an artist require to prepare for a soloexhibition? When visiting Craig Blietz in his Door County studio last summer,the artist offered a clue. Tuckedaway on an inroad off of Hwy 42 in Sister Bay, Blietz’s two story high studi.. more
Jan 9, 2013 5:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Door County Renaissance
Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more
Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Portrait of An Artist's Studio II: Craig Blietz
From his secluded studio in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Craig Blietz finds an hour in one of his precious mornings to chat about what inspires him---farm animals, and especially the cow. Acrylic, gouache, oil and watercolor images line the s.. more
Aug 26, 2011 12:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Craig Blietz
In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more
Aug 23, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Conversation with Tom Uttech @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Saturday, February 12, the Historic Third Ward's Tory Folliard Gallery presented the exhibition "Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations." Uttech displayed approximately two dozen new paintings and prints of his beloved Canadian and Wisconsin N.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Craig Blietz @ Edgewood Orchard Gallery
Fish Creek's Edgewood Orchard Gallery hosts several featured artists each month throughout their busy summer season in Door County's rereational peninsula. This July and into August artist Craig Blietz displays his oil on linen painting Pasto.. more
Aug 11, 2010 11:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Rock For Tots
Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic has been playing its swampy jam-rock since the mid-’80s, when there was no organized jam scene for them to lean on. The emergence of jam in the ’90s as its own genre—with its own business model—turned the once-obsc more
Nov 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
John Brown’s Body w/ Passafire
The American reggae act John Brown’s Body had been for years incorporating dub and electronic flourishes into their otherwise traditional roots sound before 2006, when bassist Scott Palmer succumbed to cancer. That tragedy triggered a slew ... more
May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the s more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee