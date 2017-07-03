Craig Counsell
Surprise! Brewers on the Rise
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Brewers 2017: Piece by Piece...
The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM art kumbalek More Sports
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
New Brewers Pitching Coach Derek Johnson Talks Adjustments and Expectations
We talked with new Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson about the adjustments he’s had to make in his first season on the job. more
Mar 28, 2016 10:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Meet Hank, The Brewers Dog You Will Be Seeing Constantly for the Next Few Weeks
Not to be outdone by the many strays of Sochi, a homeless dog wandered into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training camp in Arizona this week, where he was taken in by team staff and treated to a bath and a vet checkup. The rest, as they say, is P... more
Feb 20, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Craig Counsell Convinces Brewers to Build Wall Honoring Craig Counsell
Miller Park is getting a big new addition next year. Ina move that will probably anger the type of parent who complains when schools handout participation trophies, the Brewers announced that they are building a “Wallof Honor” outside the st.. more
Dec 19, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
John Mayer w/ Michael Franti and Spearhead
John Mayer the musician is about as inoffensive as they come, sighing brazenly sentimental soul-pop like his breakthrough single “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and making occasional detours into the world of traditionalist electric blues more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reshaping North Avenue in UWM’s Image
Milwaukee’s East Side lost one of its historic landmarks early in the morning on Jan. 19, when after 40 years anchoring North Avenue, the restaurant Pizza Man burned down in a four-alarm blaze. The fire, which has been ruled arson, demolish... more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 8 Comments
Hall and Counsell to platoon third base
<div class="hl">Hall falls into platoon at hot corner</div> <div class="subHeadLite">Milwaukee (22-24) at Pittsburgh (21-25), Thursday, 6:05 p.m. CT</div> <div class="byLine"> By Adam McCalvy /<a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/art.. more
May 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Adrian Belew
Mar 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee