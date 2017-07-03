RSS

Craig Counsell

brewerscover.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the rise, exceeding 2017 pre-season expectations. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM More Sports

brewers.jpg.jpe

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

johnson_main.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photos: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers

We talked with new Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson about the adjustments he’s had to make in his first season on the job. more

Mar 28, 2016 10:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewers dog hank bullpen.jpg.jpe

Not to be outdone by the many strays of Sochi, a homeless dog wandered into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training camp in Arizona this week, where he was taken in by team staff and treated to a bath and a vet checkup. The rest, as they say, is P... more

Feb 20, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

craig counsell.jpg.jpe

Miller Park is getting a big new addition next year. Ina move that will probably anger the type of parent who complains when schools handout participation trophies, the Brewers announced that they are building a “Wallof Honor” outside the st.. more

Dec 19, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage10005.jpe

John Mayer the musician is about as inoffensive as they come, sighing brazenly sentimental soul-pop like his breakthrough single “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and making occasional detours into the world of traditionalist electric blues more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9810.jpe

Milwaukee’s East Side lost one of its historic landmarks early in the morning on Jan. 19, when after 40 years anchoring North Avenue, the restaurant Pizza Man burned down in a four-alarm blaze. The fire, which has been ruled arson, demolish... more

Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 8 Comments

<div class="hl">Hall falls into platoon at hot corner</div> <div class="subHeadLite">Milwaukee (22-24) at Pittsburgh (21-25), Thursday, 6:05 p.m. CT</div> <div class="byLine">     By Adam McCalvy /<a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/art.. more

May 22, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1091.jpe

Although he’s never developed much of a name for himself as a solo star, guitarist With All Due Respect: The Irish Sessions ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES