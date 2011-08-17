Cream City Collectives
TONIGHT: From Milwaukee To Cairo
Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight. “From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's histori.. more
Aug 17, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mother Courage: An MP3 Promo
A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more
Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alex Chilton
By age 17, Alex Chilton was already a star thanks to “The Letter,” one of the most muscular blue-eyed soul hits of the 1960s, which he sang with his early band The Box Tops. In the early 1970s, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Touring One-Woman Cabaret Next Week
Those people touring on the fringes of mainstream theatrecan be kind of difficult to follow. Too busy pumping their lifeblood into theirtraveling performances, their appearances in town are rarely heralded by anykind of advanced press rel.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater