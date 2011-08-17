RSS

Cream City Collectives

blogimage7197.jpe

Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight. “From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's histori.. more

Aug 17, 2011 6:56 PM Daily Dose

A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more

Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Theater

blogimage7197.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4758.jpe

By age 17, Alex Chilton was already a star thanks to “The Letter,” one of the most muscular blue-eyed soul hits of the 1960s, which he sang with his early band The Box Tops. In the early 1970s, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Those people touring on the fringes of mainstream theatrecan be kind of difficult to follow. Too busy pumping their lifeblood into theirtraveling performances, their appearances in town are rarely heralded by anykind of advanced press rel.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES