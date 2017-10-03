RSS

Crime Drama

Recently released on Blu-ray and DVD: Fireworks, a 1997 crime drama; The Treasure, a droll comedy on the human condition; Churchill and "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends, The Complete Collection.” more

Morningstar Productions' ends its season with Alan Atwood's Captive. The contemporary crime drama is set on Milwaukee's North Side. Deleono Johnson brings a satisfying complexity to the stage in the role of Clay more

The 1974 film by Italy’s Fernando Di Leo was just the thing Quentin Tarantino devoured in his formative years. It’s a crime drama, populated by quirky-funny gangsters and corrupt cops (who won’t cross certain lines), speaking more

Faced with the uncomfortable task of reviewing a program set in his own workplace, Sun cri Chicago Tribune ,A&E Feature more

