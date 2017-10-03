Crime Drama
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 5, 2017
Recently released on Blu-ray and DVD: Fireworks, a 1997 crime drama; The Treasure, a droll comedy on the human condition; Churchill and "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson: Johnny and Friends, The Complete Collection.” more
Oct 3, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Crime Drama at Eastbrook
Morningstar Productions' ends its season with Alan Atwood's Captive. The contemporary crime drama is set on Milwaukee's North Side. Deleono Johnson brings a satisfying complexity to the stage in the role of Clay more
Jun 11, 2013 10:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 16
The 1974 film by Italy’s Fernando Di Leo was just the thing Quentin Tarantino devoured in his formative years. It’s a crime drama, populated by quirky-funny gangsters and corrupt cops (who won’t cross certain lines), speaking more
May 14, 2013 4:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Down To The Wire
Faced with the uncomfortable task of reviewing a program set in his own workplace,
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 1 Comments