Crispin Glover

Five Cult Favorites from the ’80s
Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more
Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
River’s Edge on Blu-ray
Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more
Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Mortgage Freeman Pile On the Prog on "Space Tiger"
The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Big Win for Equality: Appeals Court Strikes Down Wisconsin’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban
Sep 4, 2014 7:54 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Stream Death Blues' Cinematic Latest Album, "Ensemble"
Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more
Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Usher @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crispin Glover Talks DIY Film Promotion
In a breakout role, Crispin Glover brought a bizarre, nervy energy to the character George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, but in the decades since, he’s kept Hollywood at a distance, periodically taking on bit roles that play off his i... more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 1 Comments