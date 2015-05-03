Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport H
Art Vs. Commerce: 'Speed the Plow' With Root River Theatre
David Mamet’s Speed the Plow makes its way to an out-of-the-way local venue this month as Root River Theatre Company launches a production at the 170-seat capacity Aviation Theater inside the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport Hotel. The deluxe airpor.. more
May 3, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Environmentalism, Comic Books and More
Nineteenth-century poet, author and naturalist Henry David Thoreau once said, “The world is but a canvas to our imagination.” Deeply concerned with protecting the environment and treasuring our natural landmarks, Thoreau even today remai... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:43 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Boot Camp Blues
People who don’t know anything about corrections think boot camp programs for the incarcerated are really terrific.The only thing more satisfying to some people than sanctimoniously sermonizing about miscreants who haven’t led proper lives ... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments