Cudahy Burger Joint
Milwaukee's Top Burgers
Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more
Sep 16, 2016 2:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
Quality Food, Casual Vibe at Cudahy Burger Joint
Cudahy continues to reinvent itself with new bars and restaurants, and among the new lineup is Cudahy Burger Joint (4905 S. Packard Ave.). In the remodeled, contemporary space, one can savor burgers made from hormone-free ground chuck, as w... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:09 PM Sheila Julson Short Order
Thick Burgers and Creamy Shakes at Cudahy Burger Joint
Located amongst the bars and factories lining Packard Avenue, Cudahy Burger Joint is the latest newcomer to the area. There’s nothing flashy about the appearance of the restaurant. You won’t fin,Dining Out more
Feb 10, 2016 12:38 AM Donnie Rask Dining Out 1 Comments
Admirals w/ The Village People
One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee