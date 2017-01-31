RSS

Cudahy Dining

Papa Luigi’s Cudahy, an Italian restaurant stalwart that’s been around since 1983 features an inviting space, welcoming service and solid Milwaukee-style thin-crust pizza. more

Jan 31, 2017 4:23 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Watching a pat of rich butter melt into a steaming, fluffy stack of pancakes is one of life’s simple pleasures. Cudahy’s Pancake House offers South Shore residents a new option for made-to-orde,Dining Out more

May 3, 2016 2:13 PM Dining Out

Cudahy’s Metal Grill (5036 S. Packard Ave.) is best known as a venue for live hard rock, but the corner bar also serves food. Their signature, the Metal Monster Burger, is a half-pound patty of Angus beef topped with cheddar, Swiss and pepp... more

May 3, 2016 1:19 PM Short Order

Cudahy continues to reinvent itself with new bars and restaurants, and among the new lineup is Cudahy Burger Joint (4905 S. Packard Ave.). In the remodeled, contemporary space, one can savor burgers made from hormone-free ground chuck, as w... more

Feb 23, 2016 4:09 PM Short Order

The building that currently houses the City Lounge (3455 E. Layton Ave.) has had a long and storied history. Originally opened in 1925 as the Esgandarian Hotel, the building was built by brothers of that name. By the 1980s the space had bee... more

Jun 26, 2014 1:07 AM Dining Preview

