Cudahy Dining
Papa Luigi's 'Milwaukee-Style Pizza' a Destination in Cudahy
Papa Luigi’s Cudahy, an Italian restaurant stalwart that’s been around since 1983 features an inviting space, welcoming service and solid Milwaukee-style thin-crust pizza. more
Jan 31, 2017 4:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Cudahy's Pancake House Offers Much More than Just Pancakes
Watching a pat of rich butter melt into a steaming, fluffy stack of pancakes is one of life’s simple pleasures. Cudahy’s Pancake House offers South Shore residents a new option for made-to-orde,Dining Out more
May 3, 2016 2:13 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
Metal Monster Burger at The Metal Grill
Cudahy’s Metal Grill (5036 S. Packard Ave.) is best known as a venue for live hard rock, but the corner bar also serves food. Their signature, the Metal Monster Burger, is a half-pound patty of Angus beef topped with cheddar, Swiss and pepp... more
May 3, 2016 1:19 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Quality Food, Casual Vibe at Cudahy Burger Joint
Cudahy continues to reinvent itself with new bars and restaurants, and among the new lineup is Cudahy Burger Joint (4905 S. Packard Ave.). In the remodeled, contemporary space, one can savor burgers made from hormone-free ground chuck, as w... more
Feb 23, 2016 4:09 PM Sheila Julson Short Order
The City Lounge
The building that currently houses the City Lounge (3455 E. Layton Ave.) has had a long and storied history. Originally opened in 1925 as the Esgandarian Hotel, the building was built by brothers of that name. By the 1980s the space had bee... more
Jun 26, 2014 1:07 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview