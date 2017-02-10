RSS

Cuisine

dandan.jpg.jpe

As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more

Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM On Music

shortorder_indianbuffet.jpg.jpe

Maharaja Restaurant has been known for years as having one of the best lunch buffets in town.  So, when the restaurant announced that they'd be switching over to a new lunch menu and do away with the beloved buffet, it created a stir.  By popular .. more

Sep 14, 2015 7:49 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

georges_duboeuf.jpg.jpe

Beaujolais Nouveau Day, held on the third Thursday ofNovember, is the biggest wine holiday of the year that honors the end of a harvestand celebrates the first taste of a new Beaujolais vintage. Chez Jacques’ La Fête Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner jo.. more

Nov 14, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

shortorders.jpg.jpe

Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more

Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Dining Preview

diningso_polonez_b.jpg.jpe

Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

ed.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s hidden-treasure lunch spots just became a lot less hidden. After 30 years of being tucked away on the sixth floor of a building at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where it was known... more

Oct 9, 2012 3:03 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18915.jpe

Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) continues to be a Milwaukee favorite for Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant is in the midst of a major construction project—the building is encased in scaffolding, there is a temporary kitchen, and steel colum... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13484.jpe

Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage12047.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre’s semester-opening week continues with a 7 p.m. screening tonight of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy , an ambitious adaptation of Mike Mignola’s fantasy-action comic that flaunts the same imaginative visuals as t more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10938.jpe

Waupun’s Book Club is set to make the town known for more than its prison. Vocalist-guitarist Sam Sterk sounds a bit like Billy Corgan, but lyrically he is probably in a less-tortured place than the Smashing Pumpkins/Zwan frontman. Neo-psyc... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage682.jpe

MAYURA INDIAN RESTAURANT 1958 N. Farwell Ave. ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more

Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES