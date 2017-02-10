Cuisine
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Maharaja Restaurant Bringing Back Weekday Lunch Buffet
Maharaja Restaurant has been known for years as having one of the best lunch buffets in town. So, when the restaurant announced that they'd be switching over to a new lunch menu and do away with the beloved buffet, it created a stir. By popular .. more
Sep 14, 2015 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Chez Jacques Features World’s #1 Selling Brand of Beaujolais
Beaujolais Nouveau Day, held on the third Thursday ofNovember, is the biggest wine holiday of the year that honors the end of a harvestand celebrates the first taste of a new Beaujolais vintage. Chez Jacques’ La Fête Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner jo.. more
Nov 14, 2014 9:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
El Canaveral’s Tasty Birria
Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more
Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Dine and Dance at Polonez
Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
MATC’s Student Restaurant Gets an Upgrade
One of Milwaukee’s hidden-treasure lunch spots just became a lot less hidden. After 30 years of being tucked away on the sixth floor of a building at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where it was known... more
Oct 9, 2012 3:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Casablanca Open During Construction
Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) continues to be a Milwaukee favorite for Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant is in the midst of a major construction project—the building is encased in scaffolding, there is a temporary kitchen, and steel colum... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wu-Tang Clan’s All-Media Ambitions
Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Hellboy
The UWM Union Theatre’s semester-opening week continues with a 7 p.m. screening tonight of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy , an ambitious adaptation of Mike Mignola’s fantasy-action comic that flaunts the same imaginative visuals as t more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Book Club
Waupun’s Book Club is set to make the town known for more than its prison. Vocalist-guitarist Sam Sterk sounds a bit like Billy Corgan, but lyrically he is probably in a less-tortured place than the Smashing Pumpkins/Zwan frontman. Neo-psyc... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Spice of Life
MAYURA INDIAN RESTAURANT 1958 N. Farwell Ave. ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more
Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments