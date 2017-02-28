Cute Is What We Aim For
This Week in Milwaukee: March 2-8, 2017
Highlights of this week’s calendar include a Food Network star, an inventive local jazz ensemble, and a blues icon. Also: chili. Lots of chili. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Anthony Perkins Sings
With his twisted smile and slightly awkward manner, Anthony Perkins was ideally cast in the rather strange, dark musical “Evening Primrose.” Based on John Collier’s short story and adorned with songs by the melodious Stephen Sondheim, “Evening P.. more
Oct 27, 2010 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Packers using advanced technology at Lambeau
This is an article from Packers.com that gives an in-depth look at a cutting edge treatment the Packers are using to keep the natural grass on the field growing in the winter months.The so-called "growing lights" feed the grass and promote growth. more
Oct 20, 2010 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Cute is What We Aim For
Having already burned through two drummers and two bassists during their whirlwind, three-year tenure, Cute Is What We Aim For have endured enough reported personal conflicts to drive a season of “The Hills”—which is appropriate, since t more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 26 - Apr. 1
Thursday, March 26 Brian Regan @ The Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m. Fora comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is lik,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cute is What We Aim For
For those who didn’t get their fill of fashionable emo-punk at the Warped Tour, Cute Rotation ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee