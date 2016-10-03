Cyndi Lauper
Doug Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Scott Walker's John Doe Leak Reveals a Lot
Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
‘Kinky Boots’ at Marcus Center
The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more
May 24, 2016 2:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
This Broad’s Bursting with Pride
It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more
Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
This Week in Milwaukee: June 5-11
Elvis Costello, Cher, Tony Bennett and more! more
Jun 4, 2014 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cyndi Lauper: She’s So Unusual: A 30th Anniversary Celebration (Epic Legacy)
What’s surprising about She’s So Unusual is how enjoyable it remains. One of the biggest hits of 1984 endures not for its state-of-the-era production and tinny synthesizers, but on the strength of good songs delivered convincingly. “Money ... more
May 29, 2014 2:12 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Great, Enduring Songs in ‘The Jazz Standards’
The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM David Luhrssen Books
Local Music Wrap-Up: International Pop Overthrow, Antler Antennas
The International Pop Overthrow Festival returns for a fourth year to Linneman's Riverwest Inn this week, from Thursday, May 5, to Saturday, May 6. The complete schedule is here. The event is something of a curiosity: a festival with a mostly loca.. more
May 10, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cee Lo Green to Play the Rave in August
Cee Lo Green, the Atlanta singer who has reinvented himself over the years from a trigger-happy rapper to an affable soul man, will headline the Rave on Aug. 4, the venue announced this morning. The sometimes Gnarls Barkley frontman is touring be.. more
May 9, 2011 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
David Ives and Tom Stoppard--With Kids
As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more
May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cyndi Lauper
Though she’ll always be best known for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper has branched out considerably since her New Wave days, showing little interest in making the same album twice. Over the last decade she&rs more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s weekend-long LGBT celebration has always emphasized music and celebration over parades and politics, and in recent years PrideFest has secured entertainment lineups that rival any other pride event in the country. This year’s mi... more
Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 11 - June 17
Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra @ The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Thoughthe re-emergenc The Renaissance ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Candidates Shut Out in Assembly Leadership
State Rep. Mike Sheridan ofJanesville was elected speaker of the state Assembly last Wednesday bythe Democratic caucus, now in the majority. Bu,News Features more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Wyclef Jean's New Album Will Make You Feel Sorry for Wyclef Jean
On “The Streets Pronounce Me Dead,” the striking mission statement of Wyclef Jean’s back-to-basics album From the Hut, to the Projects, to the Mansion, Wyclef imagines himself as his own funeral, where his career is eulogized in brutal terms. .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music