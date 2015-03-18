Cyndi Przybylski
Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more
Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UWM’s ‘Anton in Show Business’
A sign posted onstage at the UW-Milwaukee theater department’s production of Anton in Show Business read, “Do something about it or get the fuck out!” Jane Martin’s more
Oct 16, 2014 3:46 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Cowboy Mouth
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee