Cynthia Nixon

From Milwaukee to Broadway and Back
Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more
Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Patrolling the Rampart
<p> With a face like a blunt instrument and eyes sharper than bullets, Officer Dave Brown (Woody Harrelson) glares at the slums of LA through the window of his patrol car. The time is 1999, just a few years after Rodney King, but Brown is unrepen.. more
Mar 16, 2012 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Art Museum’s Intriguing Warhol Exhibits, Programs
Theexhibition is the culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of preparation fromconception to completion, involving national and international loans fromprivate and museum collections as well as the demanding physical logistics offinalizing ... more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments