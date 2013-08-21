RSS

Cynthia Nixon

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more

Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Off the Cuff

<p> With a face like a blunt instrument and eyes sharper than bullets, Officer Dave Brown (Woody Harrelson) glares at the slums of LA through the window of his patrol car. The time is 1999, just a few years after Rodney King, but Brown is unrepen.. more

Mar 16, 2012 8:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8053.jpe

Theexhibition is the culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of preparation fromconception to completion, involving national and international loans fromprivate and museum collections as well as the demanding physical logistics offinalizing ... more

Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES