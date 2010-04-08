D.V. Holmes And His Mad Mechanic
Let's Talk About Sex
OK, I didn’t want to write about this but the story is so crazy I have to do it. As you’ve probably heard, Juneau County DA Scott Southworth has sent a letter to the five school districts in the county warning them about the dangers of teach.. more
Apr 8, 2010 6:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Erykah Badu's Second, Brighter New Amerykah
Erykah Badu threw a ferocious curve ball with her fourth record, 2008's New Amerykah Part One (4th World War), swapping her organic, expansive neo-soul for the schizophrenic hip-hop breaks and druggy loops of underground hip-hop producers like Mad.. more
Mar 30, 2010 7:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie
The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend is showing off two new exhibitions this month. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features inventive sculptures by UW-Par,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie
The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend is showing off two new exhibitions this month. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features inventive sculptures by UW-Pa,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie
The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend hosts opening receptions for two new exhibitions today from 1:30 to 4 p.m. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features in,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee