RSS

D.V. Holmes And His Mad Mechanic

blogimage5154.jpe

OK, I didn’t want to write about this but the story is so crazy I have to do it. As you’ve probably heard, Juneau County DA Scott Southworth has sent a letter to the five school districts in the county warning them about the dangers of teach.. more

Apr 8, 2010 6:36 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5119.jpe

Erykah Badu threw a ferocious curve ball with her fourth record, 2008's New Amerykah Part One (4th World War), swapping her organic, expansive neo-soul for the schizophrenic hip-hop breaks and druggy loops of underground hip-hop producers like Mad.. more

Mar 30, 2010 7:07 PM On Music

blogimage5262.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend is showing off two new exhibitions this month. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features inventive sculptures by UW-Par,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5154.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend is showing off two new exhibitions this month. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features inventive sculptures by UW-Pa,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5119.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend hosts opening receptions for two new exhibitions today from 1:30 to 4 p.m. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features in,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES