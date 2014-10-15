Daddy'S Home
Stream Head On Electric's Woodsy Abandoned Album, "Daddy's Home"
It's been nearly three years since Milwaukee's Head On Electric released their last record, Sleep Slaughter Sheep , a fitfully scorching album of grunge-kicked garage-punk, and there's still no target date for a formal follow-up. Last month the ba.. more
Oct 15, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rabbit Holes and Stay-at-Home Dads
Ayzha Fine Arts Gallery & Boutique opened in October 2012, on the second floor of The Shops of Grand Avenue mall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., and I’m here to say, it’s a perfect fit. Co-owner (with Milwaukee writer Gregory more
May 7, 2013 9:41 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
News of the Weird
Anybody can help those in need. The Florida Legislature, under the guise that business is faltering in the yacht industry, decided to cap the sales tax on purchases of yachts. Rather than tax the entire selling price, the sales tax would be... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE