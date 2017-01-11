Damien Blue
El-Shareef Takes it Back to His Birth Year on "Benjamins Talk"
One of Milwaukee's most consistent rappers, El-Shareef is preparing to release a new mixtape with the equally consistent Milwaukee producer Derelle Rideout called Matching Verts, and today he gave us a taste of what the mixtape might hold with a n..
Jan 11, 2017 7:18 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cranberries, Intrigue and Milwaukee Musicians Converge in the Tense Short Film “Until They Berry Me
The bar for Milwaukee music videos has raised considerably over the last few years, in no small part because of directors Cody LaPlant and Damien Blue, who've lent captivating cinematic accompaniments to artists like WebsterX, Reggie Bonds and Lex..
Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch WebsterX Crash a UFO in His "Everything" Video
Last fall Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun released KidX, an EP of songs inspired by and sampling Radiohead. Today they released a video for the standout track "Everything," which reunites the rapper with directors Cody Laplant and..
Apr 19, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stick a Fork in It: 2010 News Quiz
What can we say about a year that included an earthquake in Haiti, a 500-year flood in Milwaukee and a political firestorm at all levels of government? 2010 provided plenty of drama (Gov.-elect Scott Walker's high-stakes refusal of $810 mil...
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE
AUTOMatic Pushes Hip-Hop in Unlikely Directions
As A.P.R.I.M.E. and Trellmatic of the Milwaukee-based experimental hip-hop duo AUTOMatic performed at the 37th Annual Zulu Nation Anniversary in New York City, A.P.R.I.M.E. noticed that one of hip-hop's luminaries was listening to their mus...
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM D.J. Pangburn Local Music
Haggerty Shines Light on Stained-Glass Artwork
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass images ...
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts