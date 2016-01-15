Damien Klaven
Marvel at The Sheer Amount of Talent on Display in Lex Allen's "Cream and Sugar" Video
Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more
Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
Watch Reggie Bonds’ Ungodly Grimy “Mad Scientist
To judge from most of his recorded output, Reggie Bonds is a thoughtful young man with a solid head on his shoulders, the quintessential conscious rapper. But then there those other tracks—the ones that feel like psychotic breaks, where Bonds just.. more
Nov 13, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX and Bliss & Alice Bring Reckoning in Kiings' "1984" Video
With his music videos for WebsterX, Damien Klaven demonstrated his gift for world building, making footage filmed in or around Milwaukee look like it was somehow imported from an exotic foreign film. He brings that same skill to the latest music v.. more
Sep 18, 2015 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch WebsterX Get Reborn in the "Lately" Video
YouTube is littered with unwatched music videos. Every week, artists throw time, money and resources into forgettable videos that few people will ever see, but occasionally one gets it right and strikes a chord. Earlier this year, Milwaukee rapper.. more
Aug 10, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Find Comfort in WebsterX's "Doomsday" Video
Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive .. more
Jan 22, 2015 5:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Nobility: The Restoration of Russia’s Security State and the Enduring Legacy of the KGB (PublicAffairs), by Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan
The KGB was abolished with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, but by the time Boris Yeltsin stepped down as Russia’s president, the various agencies that emerged from the old Soviet secret police coalesced into a powerful new entity calle... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alice Cooper @ The Riverside Theater
When it comes to making a shocking impression, Alice Cooper has the perfect formula.For nearly five decades Cooper has been pioneering an off-shoot of hard-rock frequently called shock rock, and has lately taken on a particular fascination ... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Insanity Is Deja Vu All Over Again
Out of all the famous quotations, few better describe this eerily familiar time than those attributed to George Santayana and Yogi Berra. The former, a philosopher, warned that "those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.... more
Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Renewed Pornographers
“I feel like even if The New Pornographers weren’t around, I’d still be making music. It’s shocking to think that this would become a career,” says Carl “A.C.” Newman, head of indie-pop pros The New Pornographers. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature