Dan Bice
The Journal Sentinel Gets Desperate with Right-Wing Smear
You could say that Scott Walker has beengood for Journal Communications. The man generates headlines and hits onits website. Charlie Sykes is his mouthpiece on WTMJ. And the nonstop politicalads since 2010 have been terrific for the bottom li.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
The National Media Take Another Look at Scott Walker
Jun 19, 2014 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Defending the Flag, and Tisking Crotchety Journos
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we learned that Milwaukee has a flag—and not just any flag, but possibly the greatest flag I have.. more
Aug 8, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
About the Walker-Hiller 2010 Emails—And More
<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more
May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
D. Ellzey’s Hip-Hop for Grown-Ups
D. Ellzey knows he isn’t the only 30-something rapper, but sometimes it can feel that way.“A lot of rappers my age may have a family, business interests, a whole life outside of rap, but for some reason when they enter the rap realm, they d... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Gaida
The Syrian-born singer Gaida was immersed in the musical traditions of her homeland while growing up but found her voice only after moving to New York City. On Levantine Indulgence, she sings in the passionately expressive ululations of the... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mark
Fringe filmmaker Mike Hoolboom has made plenty of movies over the past 20 years, but few as personal as his latest, Mark, a biography charting the life of his friend and longtime collaborator Mark Karbusicky, an animal-rights activist who c... more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
My Two Cents on the Flynn-McBride Saga
OK, I’ll go there. I’ve been as entertained as everyone else by the revelations that MPD Chief Ed Flynn and right-wing pundit/journalism and ethics instructor/“journalist” Jessica McBride Bucher got too close around the time sh.. more
Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
It's More Than "Techno-Whoops"
Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Magic of Bette Davis
Few stars hearkening back to Hollywood's Golden Age elicit the unequivocal reverenc The Little Foxes ,A&E Feature more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature 4 Comments
Revisiting a Classic
Brideshead Revisited ,Film more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments