RSS

The Danglers

It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more

Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM On Music

blogimage18170.jpe

Jerry Grillo has been at it long enough to call himself a veteran—even if he answered his calling as a jazz singer relatively late in life. Only after retiring from a career as a schoolteacher in 1992 was Grillo able to devote himself to hi... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

blogimage16784.jpe

Riverwest's Circle A has seen enormously talented bands on its tiny stage, but the performances by the Danglers on their live disc, captured on three nights earlier this year, must be among the most combustible. The Milwaukee trio of Dave G... more

Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more

Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Theater

blogimage13854.jpe

Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the more

Feb 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13846.jpe

Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the more

Feb 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13831.jpe

Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7013.jpe

Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage4466.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4466.jpe

The Wisconsin Warrior Summit launched today, but also “Art, War and the Veteran,” artwork by veterans about their experiences during wartime. It runs through Nov. 12, so check it out. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Daily Dose

SOCIAL UPDATES