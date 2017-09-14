The Danglers
FAMS Week Spotlights Milwaukee’s All-Ages Resources
It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more
Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jerry Grillo's Traditional Jazz Stylings
Jerry Grillo has been at it long enough to call himself a veteran—even if he answered his calling as a jazz singer relatively late in life. Only after retiring from a career as a schoolteacher in 1992 was Grillo able to devote himself to hi... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
The Danglers
Riverwest's Circle A has seen enormously talented bands on its tiny stage, but the performances by the Danglers on their live disc, captured on three nights earlier this year, must be among the most combustible. The Milwaukee trio of Dave G... more
Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Windfall Looking to Cast For OMNIUM GATHERUM
Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more
Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Danglers
Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the more
Feb 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Danglers
Veterans' Artwork at the Milwaukee Art Museum
The Wisconsin Warrior Summit launched today, but also “Art, War and the Veteran,” artwork by veterans about their experiences during wartime. It runs through Nov. 12, so check it out. more
