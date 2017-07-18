Daniel Agacki
Kate Moths Embrace the Strange on 'Reverse Earth After Birth'
Milwaukee’s Kate Moths began with the ambition to be a punk band, but it has grown into something a lot less conventional and harder to pigeonhole. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:59 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music
Animal Lover w/ Absolutely and Gauss @ Cactus Club
Two spirited Milwaukee bands joined Minneapolis noise-rockers Animal Lovers for a rewarding, if under-attended, Cactus Club show. more
Sep 22, 2016 6:33 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
Dead Kennedys w/ The Crosses, Deathwish and Burning Sons @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Did the world need another Dead Kennedys show? As it turns out, yes. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
M. Ward Embraces Slowness
“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Daniel Agacki Music Feature
Assault & Battery Draw from Milwaukee’s Disparate Punk Scene
Assault & Battery’s members hail from different corners of Milwaukee’s punk scene. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:26 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music
Climax Denial Find Noise in Likely Places
Milwaukee’s noise music scene is in flux, but Alex Kmet remains committed to it. His noise project, Climax Denial, appears at Bremen Café in Milwaukee’s Riverwest on Thursday, May 5, along with Echo Beds, Lucky Bone, and Venereal Crush. more
May 3, 2016 4:11 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music 1 Comments
Heat Death Embrace the Terrible on '9 Steps to a Happier Life'
Fans of Bauhaus and Protomartyr will find much to enjoy on the latest release—9 Steps To A Happier Life—by the Milwaukee band Heat Death. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:39 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music
Voivod w/ Vektor, Eight Bells and Nadoula @ The Metal Grill
Cult metal heroes Voivod got an assist from Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski at a packed Metal Grill concert. more
Feb 26, 2016 10:00 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
Volcanos Stay True to Their D.I.Y. Roots
The Milwaukee quartet Volcanos drew from their long histories in the D.I.Y. scene for their heavy self-titled debut LP. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:56 PM Daniel Agacki Music Feature
Naked Raygun Pick Up Where They Left Off
Reunited Chicago punk legends Naked Raygun will perform their first Milwaukee show in more than 25 years. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:06 PM Daniel Agacki Music Feature