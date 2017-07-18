Daniel Agacki

RSS

Milwaukee’s Kate Moths began with the ambition to be a punk band, but it has grown into something a lot less conventional and harder to pigeonhole. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:59 PM Local Music

Two spirited Milwaukee bands joined Minneapolis noise-rockers Animal Lovers for a rewarding, if under-attended, Cactus Club show. more

Sep 22, 2016 6:33 AM Concert Reviews

Did the world need another Dead Kennedys show? As it turns out, yes. more

Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Music Feature

Assault & Battery’s members hail from different corners of Milwaukee’s punk scene. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

Milwaukee’s noise music scene is in flux, but Alex Kmet remains committed to it. His noise project, Climax Denial, appears at Bremen Café in Milwaukee’s Riverwest on Thursday, May 5, along with Echo Beds, Lucky Bone, and Venereal Crush. more

May 3, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Fans of Bauhaus and Protomartyr will find much to enjoy on the latest release—9 Steps To A Happier Life—by the Milwaukee band Heat Death. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:39 PM Local Music

Cult metal heroes Voivod got an assist from Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski at a packed Metal Grill concert. more

Feb 26, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

The Milwaukee quartet Volcanos drew from their long histories in the D.I.Y. scene for their heavy self-titled debut LP. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:56 PM Music Feature

Reunited Chicago punk legends Naked Raygun will perform their first Milwaukee show in more than 25 years. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:06 PM Music Feature

