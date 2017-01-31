Danny Devito
Robert De Niro as 'The Comedian'
Robert De Niro as 'The Comedian'

The best scenes from Taylor Hackford's new movie, The Comedian, have the smart, punchy pace and content of a classic Hollywood screwball comedy: Robert De Niro's comedy club scenes have a fresh sparkle that suggests improv and show him in a
Jan 31, 2017 4:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Who's That Girl Who Walked into the Bar?
Who's That Girl Who Walked into the Bar?

The girl (Carla Gugino) who walks into the first of many nightspots in the chatty, episodic, tartly amusing indie comedy <em>A Girl Walks Into a Bar </em>says she's a professional killer. Her client (Zachary Quinto), surprised that she's a woman,
Aug 29, 2012 12:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Lorax
The Lorax

By now, several generations of children have been entertained and inspired by the whimsically subversive storybooks
Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Hallow'ine
Hallow'ine

I estimated it would be easy enough to put together aHallow'een-themed wine column. I figured there would be any number of selectionseasily lending themselves to the cause. A quick trip down the beer aisle wouldkeep me in business for weeks
Oct 19, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink