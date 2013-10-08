Danny Trejo
Film Clips: Oct. 8
Captain Phillips is based on the true story of an American captain whose freighter is hijacked by Somali pirates. It’s 2009 when Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) is at the helm of an enormous container ship headed for Kenya. He spots a pair of ... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:17 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Seriously Seedy and Inspired
Director Frankie Latina has begun work on Snap Shot, his second feature-length film. Starring Danny Trejo and native son Mark Borchardt, shooting is slated for Milwaukee this spring. Latina’s debut, Modus Operandi more
May 21, 2013 1:40 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Frankie Latina’s Snap Shot
Director Frankie Latina andscreenwriter Gilbert Trejo are raising money for their next film, Snap Shot ,through the Sundance Institute artist services page on Kickstarter. Latinahopes to begin shooting Snap Shot in Milwaukee this s.. more
Mar 9, 2013 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lewis Black
Breaking into the popular consciousness with his regular “Back in Black” segments on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” comedian Lewis Black seemed to tap a bottomless well of anger and vitriol, like a funnier version of the &ldquo more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee