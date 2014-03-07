RSS

Dap-Kings

sharon jones pabst theater cancer 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Sharon Jones shouldn’t be here tonight. She should’ve been resting in some comfortable bed instead of blowing through this soulful rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” for her encore. Thurs,Concert Reviews more

Mar 7, 2014 10:29 AM Concert Reviews

The Quasiomndo Physical Theatre continues to do some of the more progressive work in town. Its upcoming Love & Cthulhu this month draws on early 20th century horror/sci-fi from H.P. Lovecraft. The weekend that show opens, they will be hosting audi.. more

Feb 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

sharon jones 2014 tour give the people what they want.jpg.jpe

It's been a trying year for soul singer Sharon Jones. Just months before the singer was scheduled to release her fifth album, Give the People What they Want , she was diagnosed with cancer and forced to cancel the release and her planned 2013 tour.. more

Nov 11, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage19579.jpe

Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage9931.jpe

...Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings will be performing at the Pabst on Saturday, May 22 at 8pm... more

May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage9691.jpe

For understandable reasons, Shakespeare’s dramatic plays are staged a lot more often than his sonnets, but tonight Renaissance Theaterworks bucks the trend with two performances of Love’s Fire at the Broadway Theatre Center. It’s ,Today more

Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage178.jpe

November 22, 2007 A gathering of ticket-less Sharon Jones fans braved sheets of icy r BeadStyle ,Concert Reviews more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 11 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES