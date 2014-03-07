Dap-Kings
Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings @ The Pabst Theater
Sharon Jones shouldn’t be here tonight. She should’ve been resting in some comfortable bed instead of blowing through this soulful rendition of “This Land Is Your Land” for her encore. Thurs,Concert Reviews more
Mar 7, 2014 10:29 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Screw Cancer: Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings Will Play The Pabst Theater in March
It's been a trying year for soul singer Sharon Jones. Just months before the singer was scheduled to release her fifth album, Give the People What they Want , she was diagnosed with cancer and forced to cancel the release and her planned 2013 tour.. more
Nov 11, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kane Place Record Club and the Art of Feeling Good
Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Sharon Jones (5/22)
...Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings will be performing at the Pabst on Saturday, May 22 at 8pm... more
May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings @ Turner Hall Ballroom
November 22, 2007 A gathering of ticket-less Sharon Jones fans braved sheets of icy r BeadStyle ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Concert Reviews 11 Comments