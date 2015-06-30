RSS

The Dark Knight Rises

This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more

Jun 30, 2015 1:48 PM Video Games are Dumb

In the wake of yet another well-armed madman killing and maiming innocent Americans, we are again rediscovering... more

Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> The cover of last week's <em>Entertainment Weekly </em>crowed “Batman's Killer Finale,” but no one counted on anyone taking the headline literally. But early morning on July 20 during the midnight screening of <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em>, .. more

Jul 21, 2012 6:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

As a sexuality educator, I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is to enhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can get information about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, ... more

Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

