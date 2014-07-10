Dasha Kelly
Authors Speak on Simplifying Our Lives
Let’s face it: Americans have a ubiquitous connection to “stuff.” While intrepid individuals like Henry David Thoreau and Mahatma Gandhi are revered for their simple living, it was not until recently that the burgeoning trend of minimali... more
Jul 10, 2014 1:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye @ Pitman Theatre
With 1978’s Here, My Dear, Marvin Gaye found himself in an unusual and unhappy legal position. Not only had his marriage to Anna Gordy, sister of Motown head Berry Gordy, just dramatically implo,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 12:59 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The TypeFace Project
Last summer Reginald Baylor and Adam Carr spearheaded the TypeFace Project to create site-specific art installations in four Milwaukee neighborhoods affected by foreclosure and neglect, but located on busy thoroughfares. The installations w... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:23 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Hearing Out the Women
Present Music has regularly explored alternative concert venues, not out of line with the downtown and Brooklyn scene that has emerged in New York in the last decade. The Saturday evening concert was held at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:11 AM Rick Walters Classical Music