This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 17-23
The Bay View Bash and Global Union keep Bay View busy, while Calexico, Beach House and Viet Cong keep indie-rock fans happy. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 26-March 4
The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Datsik
Born in British Columbia, Canada, Troy Beetles derived his DJ name from his Xbox Live gamertag, which he created in honor of notorious Russian fighter Viacheslav Datsik. Like his namesake, Datsik's dark, robotic blend of dubstep packs a more
May 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
