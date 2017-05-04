Dave Begel
This Week on The Disclaimer: Dave Begel, Public Art, Sports Writing, Bad Games and More
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more
May 4, 2017 7:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bob Uecker, Jim Belushi, Dave Begel and Other Hot Takes
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the station's latest membership drive in our typical fashion, by firing off a bunch of hot.. more
Oct 27, 2016 8:18 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Nomad "Favela," Dave Begel, Awful Comments and Other Outrageous Things
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more
Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Malaise, Attack Dogs and a Spring Concert Preview
On this week's wide-ranging episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we consider a recent Journal Sentinel editorial that contended "to.. more
Jan 31, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Christmas Carol
The beloved Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol has seen many film adaptations, but that didn’t dissuade director Robert Zemeckis from making his own using motion-capture animation. Like Tom Hanks in The Polar Express, Jim Carrey a,None more
Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee