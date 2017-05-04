Dave Begel

RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Scheicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we bounce back and forth between a variety of mostly unrelated topics, including a few reliable favorites. Matt kic.. more

May 4, 2017 7:53 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the station's latest membership drive in our typical fashion, by firing off a bunch of hot.. more

Oct 27, 2016 8:18 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more

Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM On Music

On this week's wide-ranging episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we consider a recent Journal Sentinel editorial that contended "to.. more

Jan 31, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on... more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The beloved Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol has seen many film adaptations, but that didn’t dissuade director Robert Zemeckis from making his own using motion-capture animation. Like Tom Hanks in The Polar Express, Jim Carrey a,None more

Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

